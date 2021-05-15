BIKI 1-Day Volume Tops $3.37 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and $3.37 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BIKI has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01155466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00066545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061179 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

