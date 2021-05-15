Binance Coin Price Hits $577.18 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion and $3.59 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $577.18 or 0.01203900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
