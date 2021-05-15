Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $7.80 billion and approximately $7.72 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01155466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00066545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.98 or 0.09933278 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,798,823,536 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

