Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $7.80 billion and $8.07 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00089055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.38 or 0.01105859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00065399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00114286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,798,823,536 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

