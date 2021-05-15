Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.36. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

