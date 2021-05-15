Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $20.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.