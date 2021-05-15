Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $211,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.25 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day moving average is $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.