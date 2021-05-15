Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $80,737.82 and $1.17 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00096853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00531813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00236278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005210 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01211582 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

