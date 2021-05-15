BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%. BIO-key International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BKYI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. 162,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

