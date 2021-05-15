Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.33. 127,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.02.

BPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

