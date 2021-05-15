Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.10. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

