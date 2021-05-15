BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 186.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 24,152,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,945,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $105.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 184.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 178,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 137.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 688,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BIOLASE by 1,225.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,313,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BIOLASE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 439,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.