BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

