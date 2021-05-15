BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.36.

Several brokerages have commented on BTAI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

