Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 82,316 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

