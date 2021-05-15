Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

