Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $6.01 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $818.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,984,388 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.