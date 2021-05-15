BitBall Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $648,903.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,123.07 or 0.99947646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00238098 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004516 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

