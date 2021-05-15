Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $421,480.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $27.34 million and $421,480.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.75 or 0.00126518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

