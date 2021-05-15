Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $690.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,191.59 or 1.00034133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $717.42 or 0.01489190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.08 or 0.00722534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.01 or 0.00394420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00241936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006036 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,541,811 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

