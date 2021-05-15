bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $4.55 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00525853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005154 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.19 or 0.01159072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.91 or 0.01211039 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.