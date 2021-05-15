BitCoal Price Up 19.8% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $53,728.51 and approximately $482.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.75 or 0.00813867 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

