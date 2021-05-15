Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $880.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 56.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $880.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006435 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 232% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

