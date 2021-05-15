Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

