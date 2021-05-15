Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Cap Hits $612.23 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $32.96 or 0.00068357 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $612.23 million and $5.71 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,222.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.36 or 0.02545220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.33 or 0.00664281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.