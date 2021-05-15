Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $34.14 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $634.10 million and $5.60 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $34.14 or 0.00070085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.27 or 0.02535763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.66 or 0.00672624 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001795 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.