Bitcoin Confidential Trading Down 31.4% This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $6,101.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00337414 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

