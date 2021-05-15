Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $822.69 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 56.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $822.69 million and $72.26 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00009356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00050586 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

