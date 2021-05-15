Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $1.71 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $97.77 or 0.00207365 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $155.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.88 or 0.00578776 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00271060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

