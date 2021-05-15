Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,856.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004161 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.76 million and $2,856.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.00591375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.81 or 0.00205696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00275876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

