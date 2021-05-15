Bitcoin Private Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $250.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.37 million and $250.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00004059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.84 or 0.00578052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00207931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00273217 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

