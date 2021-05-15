Bitcoin Rhodium Price Hits $2.09 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.