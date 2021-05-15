BitcoinHD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.15 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and $6.15 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00007778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00534607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00233759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.87 or 0.01178370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.99 or 0.01220409 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

