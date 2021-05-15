BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Achieves $12.25 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $16,444.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00005898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,561,199 coins and its circulating supply is 4,349,745 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

