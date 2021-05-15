Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits Market Cap of $6,950.83

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6,950.83 and $2,901.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 77.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,325.55 or 1.00192625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00233858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

