BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,345.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and $30,345.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00586531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00207195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.00273060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,401,434,362 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

