BitForex Token (BF) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.18 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $48.18 million and approximately $904,025.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.47 or 0.01123581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00114195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00061228 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,270,565,831 coins. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.