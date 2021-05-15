BitGreen (BITG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.82 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $54,825.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 257.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00073670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00333608 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012726 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00042310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

