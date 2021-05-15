BitMax Token (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01104965 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

