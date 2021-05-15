Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $77,282.25 and $35.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,988,524 coins and its circulating supply is 9,988,520 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

