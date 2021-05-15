Bitradio Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $90,997.35 and $50.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016376 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $666.26 or 0.01390296 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,988,927 coins and its circulating supply is 9,988,923 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

