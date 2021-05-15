BitSend Reaches Market Capitalization of $164,021.88 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. BitSend has a total market cap of $164,021.88 and approximately $29.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.00721189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005617 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $968.23 or 0.02012030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,948,025 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.