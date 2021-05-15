BitTorrent Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.87 billion and $1.45 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00022143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003530 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005693 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

