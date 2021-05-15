BitTube (TUBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. BitTube has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $34,843.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00812799 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 309,504,439 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.