BitWhite Market Capitalization Reaches $137,746.95 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $137,746.95 and $143,318.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00021762 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

