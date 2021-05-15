Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $409.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $249,043.80 and $409.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.59 or 0.00643903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.