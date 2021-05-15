Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.11% of Black Hills worth $46,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

BKH stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

