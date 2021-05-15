BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $464,776.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00042009 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,660,330 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.