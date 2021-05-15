BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $856.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $806.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $730.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.52 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

