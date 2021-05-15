Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Tops $1.36

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00094541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00522804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00234456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005104 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.83 or 0.01159267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.05 or 0.01218884 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,280 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

